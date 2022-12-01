Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 135.8% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.