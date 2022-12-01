Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Masimo by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 1,656.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

Masimo Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $144.94 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $299.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

