Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Waters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $346.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.68 and a 200-day moving average of $316.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Waters

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.