Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

