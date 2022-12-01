Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,974 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.55. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

