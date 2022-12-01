Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

GBCI opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

