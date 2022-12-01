Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $190.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.70. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $296.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.17.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

