Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 631.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $28,192,775 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,469.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,254.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,245.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.