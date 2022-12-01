Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $59,727,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,909,000 after buying an additional 177,173 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $226.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.71. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.