Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,986 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,543,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $264.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.46 and its 200-day moving average is $230.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.