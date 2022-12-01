Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $374.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.42 and a 200-day moving average of $359.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

