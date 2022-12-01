Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $31.11 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.