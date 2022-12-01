American International Group Inc. Sells 3,164 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 63.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Murphy USA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Murphy USA by 303.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $295.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.49. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.