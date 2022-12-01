Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $69,399,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 158,731 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 596.7% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 153,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,179,000 after purchasing an additional 131,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $464.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.49 and a 200-day moving average of $404.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $466.55.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

