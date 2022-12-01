APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after purchasing an additional 356,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after purchasing an additional 414,886 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

