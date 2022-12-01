Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,692 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,225.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 122.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,230 shares of company stock valued at $22,782,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

Shares of UTHR opened at $279.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $280.27.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

