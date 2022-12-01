Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 32,062 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 40,372 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $34.20 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

