Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 94.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $331.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

