HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.21% of HealthEquity worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

HQY opened at $63.48 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

