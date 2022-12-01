Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 10,623 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CARR opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.