Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 127.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 70,015.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,520 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,219,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Trading Up 7.8 %

TEAM opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $404.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,545 shares of company stock valued at $34,435,994. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.53.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

