Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

