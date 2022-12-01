Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 828,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.37) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.00) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.82) to GBX 650 ($7.78) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.22.

HSBC Stock Up 1.2 %

HSBC Profile

HSBC opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.