Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,455 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $257.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.26 and its 200-day moving average is $241.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.79.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

