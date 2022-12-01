Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

Celanese Trading Up 1.7 %

CE stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

