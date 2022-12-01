Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Price Performance

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

