Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 227.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 29,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 130,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,554.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after acquiring an additional 393,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $368.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.53. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $719.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

