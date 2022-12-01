Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,991 shares of company stock worth $4,292,606. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

