FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $7.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s FY2023 earnings at $23.11 EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.68). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.87 million.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 2.1 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on TNP. StockNews.com started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

TNP opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

