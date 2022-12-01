Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.2 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of SKT stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,594,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

