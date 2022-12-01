FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Decreased by Analyst

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sidus Space in a research report issued on Monday, November 28th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Sidus Space’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Sidus Space’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIDU opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Sidus Space has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

