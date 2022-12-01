FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Decreased by Analyst

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sidus Space in a research report issued on Monday, November 28th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Sidus Space’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Sidus Space’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Sidus Space Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIDU opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Sidus Space has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space
About Sidus Space
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.
Featured Articles
