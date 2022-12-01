FY2022 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.