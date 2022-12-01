RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of RCI Hospitality in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $91.02 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $94.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $845.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

