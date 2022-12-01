Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OptiNose in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for OptiNose’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OptiNose to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

OPTN stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $171,198.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,003.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $84,003.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $171,198.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,003.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,531 shares of company stock worth $300,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in OptiNose by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 125,949 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,088,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 83,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 82,558 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

