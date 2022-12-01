The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Macerich has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -174.36%.

In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,869.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

