KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LSI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.27.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

NYSE:LSI opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,107,000 after acquiring an additional 644,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after acquiring an additional 612,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

