FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company Lowered by SVB Leerink (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eli Lilly and in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.84. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.79 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $371.08 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $372.35. The company has a market cap of $352.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.