Fusion Fuel Green PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.64). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Fuel Green’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HTOO opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTOO. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,022,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 190,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.