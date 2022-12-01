HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,719,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $94,940 in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.