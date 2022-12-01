FY2022 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 660 ($7.90) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.00.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Glencore has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

