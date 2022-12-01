Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on Biocept, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biocept in a report released on Monday, November 28th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biocept’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Biocept’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BIOC opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.72. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

