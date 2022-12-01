Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avangrid in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

