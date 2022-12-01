Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barclays PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Barclays’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Barclays stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Barclays by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,738,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,333,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 31.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,722,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 130,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,349 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

