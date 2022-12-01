WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

WW International Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:WW opened at $4.13 on Thursday. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 17.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WW International news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $125,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,175.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki acquired 30,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,175.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sima Sistani acquired 63,935 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,935 shares in the company, valued at $249,985.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 103,935 shares of company stock valued at $417,386. Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

