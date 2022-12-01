Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.31) Per Share

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.27). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.42) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.47) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.55.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $79.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

