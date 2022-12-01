Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $51.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $51.00. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $51.45 per share.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources stock opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $73.54 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $10.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.