Elme Communities to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ELME)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elme Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Elme Communities’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Elme Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -174.36%.
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
