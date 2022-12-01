Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Easterly Government Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 424.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

