Information Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.
Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.
Information Services Group Price Performance
Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of Information Services Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
