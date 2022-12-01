Information Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Information Services Group by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 113,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.