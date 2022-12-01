Capital City Bank Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

CCBG opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

