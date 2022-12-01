Capital City Bank Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.
Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 1.3 %
CCBG opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
About Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.